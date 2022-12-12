SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A child was injured after falling out of a vehicle at Sprague and Pines and being struck by oncoming traffic Monday afternoon. Washington State Patrol (WSP) says he is 3 years old.
One southbound lane was closed for around an hour while WSP investigated the scene. According to a Trooper, the toddler was unsecure inside his grandfather's vehicle and somehow opened the door while his grandfather was turning right. He tumbled out into the roadway and was struck by an oncoming vehicle.
A deputy was two cars back and rushed the toddler to the nearby hospital for treatment. WSP says he suffered serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.
According to investigators, it is unclear whether the grandfather had a car seat for his grandson. They have not indicated whether charges would be filed or not.
This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.
Last updated on Dec. 12 at 4 p.m.
