SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A 3-year-old fell out of his grandpa's truck near Sprague and Pines and was transported to the hospital, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP).
WSP said the child wasn't restrained and somehow opened the car door. The child has serious, but not life-threatening injuries.
According to investigators, it is unclear whether the grandfather had a car seat for his grandson. They have not indicated whether charges would be filed or not.
An investigation by WSP is ongoing.