UPDATE: JULY 29 AT 5:42 P.M.
Level 2 (get ready) evacuations are now in place for the following roads:
- Whiski Rd
- Moose Crossing,
- W Whiski Rd
- Cuban Creek to Stone Johnny and east from those roads to Highway 57
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
PRIEST LAKE, Idaho - A brush fire has sparked up in the area of Bodie Canyon Road neat Priest River, according to Bonner County Emergency Management.
Evacuations are being ordered for residents north of the 900 block of Bodie Canyon Road.
A shelter for evacuees is being set up at Priest River Community Church.
A livestock shelter is available at the Newport Rodeo Grounds. Authorities ask that livestock owners bring water troughs if possible.