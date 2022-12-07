An approximately 30 car pileup has closed I-90 eastbound near MP 126 until further notice. 

KITTITAS, Wash. - An approximately 30-car pileup has forced I-90 eastbound near MP 115 to close until further notice. 

30-car pileup closes I-90 eastbound near Kittitas

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) and the Washington State Department of Transportation are working together to clear this crash. Emergency responders are on scene, it is unclear if there are any injuries at this time.

WSP says there will be updates to follow and to please drive slow. Detours are in place through local roads. 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.

