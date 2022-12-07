An approximately 30 car pileup has closed I-90 eastbound near MP 126 until further notice. 

KITTITAS, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) told NonStop Local on scene that one person has been transported to the hospital as a result of this crash. Right now, no deaths have been reported. 

WSP says 18 cars and 12 semi-trucks were involved in this crash. Right now, WSDOT and WSP estimate the road will be closed for 10-12 hours. 

SLIDESHOW: 30-car pileup sends 1 to hospital, closes I-90 eastbound near Kittitas

Last Updated: Dec. 7 at 7:50 a.m.

An approximately 30-car pileup has forced I-90 eastbound near MP 115 to close until further notice. 

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) and the Washington State Department of Transportation are working together to clear this crash. Emergency responders are on scene, it is unclear if there are any injuries at this time.

WSP says there will be updates to follow and to please drive slow. Detours are in place through local roads. 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.

