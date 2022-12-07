KITTITAS, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol remains on scene of a 30-car pileup that has closed eastbound I-90 until further notice.
According to WSP, the cause of the crash was a combination of fog, ice and speed. WSP says 18 cars and 12 semi-trucks were involved in this crash. Crews estimate the road will be closed for 10-12 hours.
WSP told NonStop Local on scene that three people have been transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Right now, no deaths have been reported.
TRAFFIC UPDATE: I-90 Eastbound near Kittitas could be closed 10-12 hours due to this collision: https://t.co/jnXv8cdBRX— Jenny Power (@JennyPowerTV) December 7, 2022
Last Updated: Dec. 7 at 9:20 a.m.
An approximately 30-car pileup has forced I-90 eastbound near MP 115 to close until further notice.
The Washington State Patrol (WSP) and the Washington State Department of Transportation are working together to clear this crash. Emergency responders are on scene, it is unclear if there are any injuries at this time.
WSP says there will be updates to follow and to please drive slow. Detours are in place through local roads.
We are currently working on closing eastbound Interstate 90 from milepost 115 for a multiple car collision involving approximately 30 vehicles. Updates to follow. Please slow. -Trooper Cumaravel— District 6 PIO (@wspd6pio) December 7, 2022
Eastbound I-90 is closed 16 miles east of Ellensburg (MP 126) due to multiple collisions. pic.twitter.com/ax8oYBbHdQ— Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) December 7, 2022
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.