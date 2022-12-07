Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... * WHAT...Patchy light freezing drizzle and flurries. Localized glaze of ice. * WHERE...Deer Park, Mullan, Airway Heights, Davenport, Flowery Trail Road, Orin-Rice Road, Newport, Priest River, Kellogg, Chewelah, Colville, Sandpoint, Athol, Fernwood, Dobson Pass, Fourth Of July Pass, Worley, Northport, Pinehurst, Fairfield, Kettle Falls, Schweitzer Mountain Road, Wallace, Downtown Spokane, Cheney, Spokane Valley, Post Falls, St. Maries, Eastport, Hayden, Coeur d'Alene, Springdale-Hunters Road, Rockford, Bonners Ferry, Lookout Pass, and Osburn. * WHEN...Until Noon PST today. * IMPACTS...Untreated or unsanded roads will likely become slick. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute. Windshields will quickly accumulate ice. Sidewalks and decks could be icy. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. &&