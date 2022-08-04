State fire assistance approved for 2,500 acre Riparia Fire in Whitman County
Carolyn Taylor

WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. - State assistance has been approved for the 3,000 acre Riparia Fire burning in Whitman County near Central Ferry.

Right now, around 30 homes are under Level 2 (be ready) and Level 3 (leave immediately) evacuations. 

According to the state's fire marshal office, the fire is growing in size, leaving homes, crops, railroad and critical infrastructure threatened. 

Right now the cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.

