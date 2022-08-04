WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. - State assistance has been approved for the 3,000 acre Riparia Fire burning in Whitman County near Central Ferry.
Right now, around 30 homes are under Level 2 (be ready) and Level 3 (leave immediately) evacuations.
According to the state's fire marshal office, the fire is growing in size, leaving homes, crops, railroad and critical infrastructure threatened.
Right now the cause of the fire is under investigation.
