WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. - The Riparia Fire near Central Ferry closed down State Route 127 from Dusty, Washington to Centreal Ferry Bridge Thursday night.
The fire grew rapidly from 3,000 to 6,000 acres overnight. The Department of Natural Resources are evaluating the area for potential air support and expect to send air resources.
According to the Whitman County Sherrif's Office, the fire started near Ridpath Road south of Hay, Washington and spread along the Snake River.
Last Updated: August 5 at 7:30 a.m.
Right now, around 30 homes are under Level 2 (be ready) and Level 3 (leave immediately) evacuations.
According to the state's fire marshal office, the fire is growing in size, leaving homes, crops, railroad and critical infrastructure threatened.
Right now the cause of the fire is under investigation.
