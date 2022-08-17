30% of home damaged in fire near Chronicle Road

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A 300-500 square foot home was damaged in a fire off 2nd avenue and Chronicle road on Wednesday.
According to the Spokane Fire Department, most of the fire was to the side of the home and the attic. Nobody was home when the fire sparked.
The cause is under investigation.
Fire crews put out a fire in a small home off 2nd ave. near Chronicle rd. No one was inside, fire crews think the home might’ve been getting renovated. No cause as of yet. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/5i5ldk4Zb4— Tana Kelley TV (@tanakelley24) August 18, 2022