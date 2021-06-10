Catalytic converter thefts have been on the rise across the inland northwest, and a new video shows two suspects stripping a converter from a car in less than 30 seconds.
CAN YOU ID THESE CATALYTIC CONVERTER THIEVES?— Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) June 10, 2021
They used battery operated saws to cut catalytic converter off truck in Spanaway
Suspects are white males, 20s or 30s
Car is late 90s to early 2000s white Acura TL w/ black wheels
Tips? P3 Tips App or 1-800-222-TIPS. Cash reward pic.twitter.com/jkrywuoOFw
The video, submitted by a homeowner to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), show two men getting out of a white Acura TL with black wheels. The men are able to jump under the victim's car and remove the catalytic converter in less than 30 seconds, jumping back in their own car and speeding away.
The PCSO is offering a cash reward for anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest of these two individuals. They are directing any witnesses to call 1-800-222-TIPS.
These thefts are taking place all over the region though, with catalytic converters drawing a hefty price tags for thieves. This video shows that a theft of this nature can be done quickly, discretely, and in broad daylight.
Police are warning people who park outside to be vigilant and aware of where you leave your car parked.