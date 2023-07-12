COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A 30-year-old man from Coeur d'Alene was sentenced for the distribution and possession of child pornography on July 11.
Traves Dawson, 30, was convicted of three counts of distribution of child pornography and seven counts of possession of child pornography.
These charges stem from a cyber-tip that law enforcement received, indicating that Dawson had been distributing several images of child pornography using social media apps.
After obtaining a search warrant, officers searched Dawson's phone and located evidence that he had downloaded and saved images and videos of child pornography to his phone. Some of these images were traded in a chat room online.
The Kootenai County Prosecuting Attorney's Office recommended 17 years for each count of distribution and 10 years for each count of possession.
At sentencing, the investigating detective testified that the images on Dawson's phone were among the worst he has ever had to look at.
Judge Jensen sentenced Dawson to 10 year prison sentences for distribution of child pornography and seven year sentences for possession of child pornography. He was given parole eligibility after two years.