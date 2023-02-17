SPOKANE, Wash. - Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF) Indoor Track and Field is hosting its 30th Championship competition this weekend at The Podium!

On Feb. 17 and 18, see the region's best athletes compete for the Championship title, which Brigham Young University currently holds in both men's and women's.

The Podium opened in downtown Spokane in December 2021 and has hosted a number of large competitions and events, bringing to life a robust sports scene while also boosting tourism to Spokane. This weekend's championship is not the only one coming to The Podium, either! For a full list of upcoming events, visit the website: Events — The Podium USA