A new survey by Martec looks at how people have taken to working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
More than 1,200 people were surveyed, hoping to figure out the mindset of remote workers, and how employers can understand and help their needs.
It found that, generally, remote workers fall into four categories:
- Thriving employees: Performance and job satisfaction improved
- Hopeful employees: High satisfaction, but struggles in health and productivity
- Discouraged employees: Shown declining satisfaction and health
- Trapped employees: Reported the lowest satisfaction and health, showing they need the regular office environment
"Trapped" employees were the largest group at 32%, "Thriving" employees were the lowest at 16%.
