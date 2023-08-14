COTTONWOOD, Idaho — The Idaho County Sherriff's Office arrived to a jet boat accident on the Snake River where a 32-year-old man was reported missing and presumed to have drowned.
On Aug. 13 around 9:15 a.m., deputies were called to a jet boat accident on the Snake River approximately 5.2 miles above the confluence of the Salmon River.
It was reported that the night before around 9:00 p.m. that a jet boat hot a rock that tore a hole in the bottom of the boat. The boat continued down the river until it got stuck on a gravel bar.
The passenger was able to get out of the boat and use his cellphone to try and signal help. The driver stayed in the boat.
While the passenger was attempting to signal for help, the water rose and washed him off the gravel bar. Around 3:00 a.m. he tried to communicate with the driver but then disappeared.
The passenger, a32-year-old man from Moscow, Idaho, is presumed to have drowned and has been entered as missing.
The Idaho County Sheriff's Office stated that they "will continue to monitor the water and riverbank, in hopes of recovering [him]."