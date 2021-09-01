SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -- The 32nd annual Valleyfest celebration has been cancelled due to concerns about the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the region, according to a statement by the Valleyfest Board President.
The event was scheduled to take place from September 24-26 in the Spokane Valley.
The statement released by the Valleyfest Board President, Rick Wilhite, said that the decision was made in a unanimous vote by the board of directors. This came after consultation with the Spokane Regional Health District regarding the rise in cases in the region.
"The Valleyfest Board of Directors wishes to acknowledge the support of our sponsors and vendors who provide for the financial success of Valleyfest" read the statement. "Valleyfest wants to make sure you are safe and well and able to return stronger than ever in 2022."