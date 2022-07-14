35th Annual Rosauers Open Invitational underway at Indian Canyon Golf Course

SPOKANE, Wash. - Right now, the 35th annual Rosauers Open Invitational is happening at Indian Golf Course in west Spokane.
Golfers from all over the world are participating with the Franz Bakery Pro-Am on July 13 and 14 and the invitational going from July 15 to 17. Not only is there a lot of money up for grabs for golfers, but also a lot of money to a local charity, Vanessa Behan.
"It's the largest PGA sectional purse in the northwest but at the end of the day, it's all about the kids at Vanessa Behan, that's what the primary focus is," Mike Shirts, Rosauers Chief Operating Officer said. "We've raised over $3.5 million for the kids there at Vanessa Behan."
Vanessa Behan was started 35 years ago and the Rosauers Open is really a result of that, going hand in hand to continue to support the community. This year, the Rosauers Open has a goal of raising $100,000 for Vanessa Behan and they are excited to give back especially after a couple of difficult years due to covid.
Spectators are welcome and if you are interested in volunteering, you can click here.