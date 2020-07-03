Idaho. - The Panhandle Health District (PHD) has 36 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 421 in North Idaho. Of those cases, 293 are still active and being monitored.
COVID-19 positive cases, broken down by county
- Kootenai County: 357 cases, 256 active, 1 death
- Benewah County: 13 cases, 3 active
- Bonner County: 33 cases, 26 active
- Boundary County: 1 case, 0 active
- Shoshone County: 1 case, 1 active
- Undetermined County: 13 cases, 4 active
