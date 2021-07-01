...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions combined with limited night time
cooling.
* WHERE...Portions of North and North Central Idaho. Portions of
Central, East Central, North Central, Northeast, and Southeast
Washington.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This event will likely be one of the most
extreme and prolonged heat waves in the recorded history of the
Inland Northwest. Unprecedented heat will not only threaten the
health of residents in the Inland Northwest but will make our
region increasingly vulnerable to wildfires and intensify the
impacts our ongoing drought.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Going to a place
with air conditioning even for a couple hours can help mitigate heat
stress. Consider going to a shopping mall, local library, or
community center for relief.
Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.
&&
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR
THUNDERSTORMS FOR FWZ674...
The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a Red Flag
Warning for thunderstorms, which is in effect until 4 PM PDT this
afternoon.
* Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 674 East Washington Palouse
and Spokane Area (Zone 674).
* Thunderstorms: Scattered thunderstorms producing abundant
lightning are expected today especially in the morning.
* Outflow Winds: Wind gusts up to 45 MPH are expected with
thunderstorms.
* Impacts: New fire starts are expected given the very dry fuels
despite some storms producing moderate rain.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly.
&&