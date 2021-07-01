BREAKING NOW
Megan Lewis KFBB/KHBB News Director

Lewiston Police responded around 10 p.m. Wednesday night to a report of an explosive device near Vineyard Avenue.

A 58-year-old Lewiston woman returned to her home and found an improvised explosive device in her home. Lewiston Police determined the device was real and requested assistance from the Spokane Bomb Squad.

While waiting for the bomb squad, the woman's son was contacted for an unrelated reason. During the investigation, the son was questioned about the device and admitted to building it.

37-year-old Aaron Lougee was taken into custody and the bomb squad safely defused the device.

