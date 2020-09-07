A two car collision on Trent and Flora resulted in the death of a 37-year-old woman.
According to Washington State Patrol, the 37-year-old woman was driving north on Flora when she failed to stop at a stop sign and hit a car in the eastbound lane of Trent.
The car of the 37-year-old woman came to rest on the north shoulder of Trent with the second car ending up in the center turn lane.
The 37-year-old was pronounced dead at Sacred Heart.
Two teens in the second car were uninjured.
