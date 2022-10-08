SPOKANE, Wash. - The third annual Spokane Veteran Stand Down and Resource Fair will be held Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Salvation Army, helping veterans connect to a number of community services and resources

The event kicks off at 10 a.m. Veterans and their families are invited to join local community partners at the Salvation Army located on 222 E. Indiana Avenue. In addition to resources, a free health care checkup, a hot meal, suicide prevention, and VA health care enrollment and benefits advisors will also be available.

Stand Down events usually include haircuts, clothing repair, legal services, food and energy assistance, and information on housing and job opportunities. Local businesses also attend to offer assistance. They are always free and often begin with a formal opening ceremony.