Sir Paul McCartney announces the Got Back US tour

SPOKANE, Wash. - 4,000 tickets, sold out in minutes.

That's what Spokane Arena Director of Entertainment Matt Meyer told KHQ after presale tickets for the Paul McCartney concert on April 28 flew out the door almost immediately. 

“The Amex and fan club allotment of tickets sold out within minutes that each one went on sale. We still have 2/3 of the capacity to sell,” Meyers said. 

The arena holds around 12,000 seats, meaning there are about 8,000 tickets left for the public sale on Friday. 

Tags

Current Contests

Super Proposal

Super Proposal

    Nominate a deserving couple to win a stunning diamond engagement ring by Jewelry Design Center. The proposal will be pre-recorded and aired during halftime of the Big Game airing on February 13th on KHQ!

    Coffee's On Us

    Coffee's On Us

      Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!