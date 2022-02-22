...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as zero to 15 below zero.
* WHERE...The northern and central Idaho Panhandle including Bonners
Ferry, Sandpoint, Coeur d'Alene, Kellogg, St Maries, and Moscow.
Portions of eastern and central Washington including Spokane,
Pullman, Ritzville, Davenport, Wilbur, Deer Park, Colville, and
Metaline.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frostbite and hypothermia are possible if precautions
are not taken. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty northeast winds will persist this
afternoon into early this evening with gusts as high as 35 mph
around Sandpoint, Rathdrum, Post Falls, Ritzville, and Moses Lake.
The wind will gradually decrease into the 10 to 20 mph range
overnight, but wind chills will continue to be dangerously cold.
Wednesday morning wind chill values will be as cold as zero to 15
below.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Several layers of clothes will keep you warmer than a single heavy
coat. Cover exposed skin to reduce your risk of frostbite or
hypothermia. Gloves, a scarf, and a hat will keep you from losing
your body heat.
Keep pets indoors as much as possible.
&&