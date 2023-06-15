NORTHPORT, Wash. — Travelers who use State Route 25 to cross the Columbia River in Northport should plan additional time to prevent delays. There will be a four-day bridge inspection that will restrict oversized vehicles.
Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will begin with a regular biannual inspection of the bridge. Due to the inspection, loads wider than 8 feet 6 inches will not be permitted during the days of work.
The wide load restrictions are on:
- Tuesday, June 20 from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Wednesday, June 21 from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Thursday, June 22 from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Friday, June 23 from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Wide loads during these hours will need to use an alternative route and should contact local public departments before traveling on local/county roads as they also may be restricted. These vehicles are permitted on SR 25 after those hours outside the inspection times.
For other drivers, expect flaggers on each end alternating traffic through the work zone during those inspection hours.
More information on permitting wide loads can be found on WSDOT's website HERE.
Before you head out of the door, you can find highway conditions on the WSDOT travel alert page HERE.