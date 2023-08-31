MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - At least four dogs are dead after a home caught fire in Medical Lake on Thursday, according to Spokane County Fire District 3 (SCFD3).
Fire crews with SCFD3 responded to a working structure fire near the 11400 block of South Salnave Road. Chief Cody Rorbach said they pulled eleven dogs from the home, four of whom were dead. All humans are reported safe.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Rorbach says this fire is in the same proximity as the Gray Fire, although they do not know if it's related.
There are additional structures on the back side of the house that fire crews are working to protect.
Wildland services and an incident management team from the Gray Fire responded to this fire.