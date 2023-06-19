KELLOGG, Wash. - Idaho State Police are working to investigate the death of four people in Kellogg Idaho Sunday evening.
Around 7:20 p.m. on June 18, the Kellogg Police Department and the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office responded to a report from the City of Kellogg of four people dead from gunshot wounds near the 500 block of Brown Avenue.
Police took a 31-year-old suspect into custody. According to ISP, the suspect involved in this shooting is the neighbor of the victims. The relationships between the parties will not be confirmed by law enforcement until after the initial court appearance along with the suspects motive.
Detectives are confident all parties in this homicide have been identified and do not believe there is an ongoing danger to the community.
"This is a tragic situation that will affect the Kellogg community. Detectives continue working to establish a timeline and what led to the shooting," said District 1 Investigations Lieutenant Paul Berger. "As this case will go through the judicial process, we are ensuring every angle is covered with a thorough investigation."
The Idaho State Police Department and the Kellogg Police Department are investigating this case.