SEATTLE, Wash. — Four people were injured and one was left in critical condition after a shooting during an illegal street racing event in Capitol Hill early Sunday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department.
At around 1:30 a.m., police officers responded to a report of a large crowd gathering at the intersection of Broadway and East Pike Street. When police arrived on scene, vehicles were driving around the area recklessly, leading officers to believe that the gathering was for an illegal street racing event.
Attempts to disband the crowd were met with resistance.
Shortly before 4 a.m., officers heard gunfire and found two victims at the intersection of Broadway and East Pike Street—one male and one female each in their late 20s. Life-saving measures were performed on both victims until they were able to be transported to Harborview Medical Center. The female victim is in critical condition.
A third female victim with a gunshot wound contacted responding officers and later arrived at Harborview Medical Center, alongside a fourth male victim. Both have non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers then heard more gunfire near the 1400 block of Harvard Avenue. A male victim on scene stated he was shot at, but no suspect was located nearby.
The Homicide Unit will be leading this investigation but no suspects have yet been identified. If you have any information on this case, call SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206)-233-5000.