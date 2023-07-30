LIBERTY, Wash. - Four people are dead after an ATV rolled over and caught fire in the Wenatchee-Okanogan National Forest near the town of Liberty.
According to Kittitas County Sheriff's Office, a 911 call was made at around 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 29. The caller reported a Polaris Razor side-by-side ATV rolled and burst into flames while driving on a dirt road. First responders arrived within minutes and worked to provide aid and stop the gas-fueled fire from spreading.
Four young adults had been riding in the ATV, including the driver, 24-year-old Conner Jenkins, and three passengers, 23-year-old Benjamin Gomez Santana, 26-year-old Devon Anonson, and 24-year-old Halle Cole. No other vehicles were involved in the accident.
Gomez Santana and Cole died at the scene, while helicopters transported Jenkins and Anonson to the Regional Burn Center at Harborview for treatment. Tragically, neither man survived the night.
The crash occurred in an open field which is a popular spot for ATVs and campers, according to KCSO. The cause of the crash and fire remain under investigation at this time.