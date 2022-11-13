MOSCOW, Idaho - Four people were killed in an apparent homicide in Moscow on Sunday, according to the Moscow Police Department. MPD continues to investigate.
Officers responded to a call on King Road at about noon, for an unconscious person. When they arrived, officers discovered four dead bodies.
The Moscow Police Department asked anyone who may have information to call the Moscow Police Department at (208) 882-COPS.
MPD said they would release more information when next of kin is notified.
Updated: Nov. 13 at 5 p.m.
The Moscow Police Department is investigating a homicide on King Road near the University of Idaho (UI) campus.
UI sent an emergency text saying the suspect isn't known. The alerts urged nearby resident to avoid the area and stay in place.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as we learn more.