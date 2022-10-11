MOSCOW, Idaho - The University of Idaho making headlines again Tuesday - this time it’s Greek row.
Saturday night, a structure, built by Phi Kappa Tau members collapsed, injuring four people. Two were life-flighted to area hospitals, according to Moscow Fire.
Moscow Fire Chief Brian Nickerson says two women were severely injured in the incident and were life-flighted to Kootenai Health and St. Joseph’s in Lewiston. KHQ tried to contact the hospitals today for an update on their injuries, but we have yet to hear back.
“There was a lot of screaming right when it went down. People around started screaming 'cause they got scared,” said Nate Rice, a second-year at the University of Idaho.
He was at Phi Kappa Tau when the structure, built out of logs, collapsed.
“We heard a loud cracking noise and next thing you know, we look over and the whole loft that they had built was falling down on top of people,” Rice said.
Rice said fraternity members immediately rushed to where the incident happened and called 911. Ambulance crews responded and took four to Gritman Medical Center.
According to a U of I Phi Kappa Tau alum, they build a fort made out of logs every year. It’s an annual tradition that has been going on for years.
Chief Nickerson says that about 15 to 20 people were on top of the fort when it collapsed, tumbling down on top of several other people.
Rice said those four weren’t the only ones that were injured in the incident.
“It did come down and hit him on top of the head and he had a headache. We were worried that maybe he had a concussion,” Rice said.
But rice says his friend is doing better now. The University of Idaho sent KHQ a statement, which reads in part, “the university is aware of the collapse of a temporary structure at the private property of Phi Kappa Tau. We are providing support to the injured students and their families as well as to the greek chapters and other students involved.”
After Saturday’s collapse, Rice hopes that Phi Kappa Tau will discontinue building the fort.
“I don’t think that would be a good idea at all to keep doing this, especially after what happened. It seemed like a good idea and it's been okay in the past, but after something like that, I don’t think it would be good at all to continue it,” Rice said.
It’s unclear if the Idaho Fraternity Council will be taking any measures against the fraternity. KHQ’s North Idaho Reporter, John Webb, spoke over the phone with Moscow Police Captain Mark Brantyl and he says right now there aren’t any charges that they could press against Phi Kappa Tau.