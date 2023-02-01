SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Four people, including a 16-time convicted felon, were arrested during a drug bust in Spokane Valley Wednesday morning, authorities said.

According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), the incident stemmed from an ongoing SCSO fentanyl investigation into 33-year-old Damian Plumley, who has 16 previous felony convictions.

SCSO spokesperson Mark Gregory said a SWAT team was requested to assist the sheriff's office because of serious and violent criminal history of the suspect, who was safely taken into custody.

At about 6 a.m., law enforcement arrived at a home in the 11400 block of East 4th Avenue to serve a search warrant.

Several people were safely detained, and four were ultimately arrested. Once the scene was secured, investigators located pills believed to contain fentanyl, meth, a stolen handgun and a stolen vehicle.

In addition to Plumley, deputies arrested Ryan Lovitt, 37; Brooke Benton, 29; and Sarah Langford, 39.

SCSO said all were booked into the Spokane County Jail, and as the investigation continues, additional charges and arrests are possible.

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!

    Our Planet: Live in Concert

    Our Planet: Live in Concert

      Win two tickets to this award-winning film narrated by David Attenborough and William Shatner, on Saturday, February 18th at 7pm at First Interstate Center, in Spokane.