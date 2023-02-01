SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Four people, including a 16-time convicted felon, were arrested during a drug bust in Spokane Valley Wednesday morning, authorities said.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), the incident stemmed from an ongoing SCSO fentanyl investigation into 33-year-old Damian Plumley, who has 16 previous felony convictions.
SCSO spokesperson Mark Gregory said a SWAT team was requested to assist the sheriff's office because of serious and violent criminal history of the suspect, who was safely taken into custody.
At about 6 a.m., law enforcement arrived at a home in the 11400 block of East 4th Avenue to serve a search warrant.
Several people were safely detained, and four were ultimately arrested. Once the scene was secured, investigators located pills believed to contain fentanyl, meth, a stolen handgun and a stolen vehicle.
In addition to Plumley, deputies arrested Ryan Lovitt, 37; Brooke Benton, 29; and Sarah Langford, 39.
SCSO said all were booked into the Spokane County Jail, and as the investigation continues, additional charges and arrests are possible.