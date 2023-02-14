SPOKANE, Wash. - A four time convicted felon is back in jail after assaulting a man while attempting to steal his car in Spokane.
On Feb. 14, the Spokane Police Department arrested 29-year-old Robert Kelly after he opened someone's car door, punching them before trying to force them out of their vehicle. According to the victims statement, they were able to prevent Kelly from entering his car which led him to give up and walk away.
SPD located Kelly and booked him into the Spokane County Jail for first-degree attempted robbery, obstructing a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest. Kelly was also arrested as he had multiple active warrants out for his arrest including third-degree assault.
Kelly is a four time convicted felon on counts of residential burglary, controlled substance conviction and two separate counts of malicious mischief in the second degree.