MOSCOW, Idaho - The four students killed near the University of Idaho have been identified.
21-year old Madison Mogen, 21-year-old Kaylee GonCalves, 20-year-old Ethan Chapin and 20-year-old Xana Kernodle were found dead on Nov. 13.
Right now, the investigation is ongoing
last updated: Nov. 14 at 11 a.m.
Four people killed in Moscow on Sunday have been confirmed to be students of the University of Idaho (U of I).
University President Scott Green announced the news on Sunday night in a notice that all classes will be closed on Monday, Nov. 14 out of respect for the loss. "It is with deep sadness that I share with you that the university was notified today of the death of four University of Idaho students living off-campus believed to be the victims of homicide," he said. The families of the students have been notified.
Classes will resume normal schedules on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Students impacted by the loss are encouraged to use U of I resources as needed, including the Counseling and Testing Center on the third floor of Mary Forney Hall, or by calling 208-885-6716 for support. If calling in evenings or on weekends, press option 3. Students can also visit the Dean of Students office in TLC 232 for assistance.
Immediate drop-in counseling support will be available on Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the fourth floor of the ISUB.
Moscow Police Department (MPD) is still investigating the incident and does not believe there is any active threat to the community at this time. Further details will be released as they become available.
If anyone has information related to the case and has not spoken to police already, call MPD at 208-882-2677.
Last update on Nov. 13 at 9:30 p.m.
Four people were killed in an apparent homicide in Moscow on Sunday, according to the Moscow Police Department. MPD continues to investigate.
Officers responded to a call on King Road at about noon, for an unconscious person. When they arrived, officers discovered four dead bodies.
The Moscow Police Department asked anyone who may have information to call the Moscow Police Department at (208) 882-COPS.
MPD said they would release more information when next of kin is notified.
Updated: Nov. 13 at 5 p.m.
The Moscow Police Department is investigating a homicide on King Road near the University of Idaho (UI) campus.
UI sent an emergency text saying the suspect isn't known. The alerts urged nearby resident to avoid the area and stay in place.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as we learn more.