UPDATE: JUNE 6 AT 7:30 P.M.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office says the fire is now contained and in the mop up stage. State resources have taken over. So far, the cause of the fire has not been determined.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Grant County Sheriffs say the wildfire has now grown to 40-acres and DNR helicopters are on the scene.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
VANTAGE, Wash. - Firefighters are working to contain a wildfire on I-90 eastbound near the Wild Horse Monument.
Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) said firefighters are alongside the highway working the fire.
GCSO said the fire is not currently a threat to life or property.
The right lane of the highway has been closed down.
Drive carefully if traveling through the area.
This is a developing story, KHQ will update it as more information becomes available.