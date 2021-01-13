WALLACE, Idaho -- Roughly 40 miners are currently stranded inside the Galena mine after the mine lost power Wednesday morning.
A spokesperson for the mine confirmed with KHQ that nearly 100 miners were stranded underground when the mine lost power around 7:00 am Wednesday morning. Most of the younger miners have made the mile long climb out, but many still remain stranded inside.
The spokesman also confirmed that the temperature underground is roughly 70-80 degrees and the miners do have access to food.
Avista is the energy provider for the mine and says restoring power to the mine is their top priority. They say they hope to have power restored by midnight.
This situation is ongoing and we will post more updates as we receive them.
