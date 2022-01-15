SPOKANE, Wash. - A 40-year-old man has been arrested and charged with vehicular homicide after traffic investigators with the Spokane Valley Police Department say he fatally struck a woman crossing the road Saturday night.
According to a release from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, just before 6:00 p.m. Saturday, deputies were called to an auto/pedestrian collision near Sprague and Chronicle.
Investigators say initial information shows the woman was crossing Sprague when she was struck by a van driven by 40-year-old Michael J. Schuk.
Schuk remained at the scene.
The woman was taken to the hospital with severe, life-threatening injuries. She was pronounced dead at the hospital. The identity of the woman will be released at a later date by the Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office.
Probable cause was developed to believe Schuk was impaired and a search warrant for a blood sample was obtained. Schuk was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide.
The Sheriff's Office said Saturday night Sprague between S. Carnahan and S. Custer would be closed for several hours to investigate.