SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Regional Health District is reporting the 40th death related to COVID-19 in Spokane County, as well as 51 more confirmed cases on Tuesday.
The number of hospitalizations also saw an uptick, with 23 current and 146 cumulative.
Prior to Tuesday, the most recent COVID-related deaths in Spokane County occurred on the weekend of June 26-28. Men have accounted for about two-thirds of the deaths with 27 total. All but one of the deaths have been in patients aged 50 or older.
With 51 more cases confirmed Tuesday, the total case count is now at 1,788. The SRHD says about 44.5 percent of cases have recovered, meaning nearly 800 patients have met the following criteria: 28 days have passed since symptom onset or date tested, illness did not result in death, not currently hospitalized.
Due to system delays, the SRHD says it is not able to provide data for the number of tests administered or for positive and/or negative test results in Spokane County.
