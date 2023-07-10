SPOKANE, Wash. — A man was arrested after an hours long SWAT standoff at the Department of Social and Health Services building on Monday.
Just before 7:00 a.m. on July 10, Spokane police responded to a call from security for a person trespassing on a property near the 1300 block N. Maple.
Officers arrived and attempted to take the man, Charlston Harper, 41, into custody for an outstanding warrant. He was non-compliant with the officers and drew a knife forcing officers to draw their weapons.
Harper then held the knife to himself, threatening to harm himself, stating his intention to force police to shoot him before retreating to a fenced dumpster area on the south side of the property.
With the continual threats from Harper, SPD shut down the area to traffic and advised the public to stay clear of the area.
Multiple SPD resources were called to the scene along with SWAT, K-9, drone and hostage negotiators in order to deescalate the situation.
Hostage negotiators worked with him for hours in an effort to have him surrender peacefully. He remained non-compliant and continued to show dangerous behavior.
At 2:30 p.m., SPD used a taser and was able to take the suspect into custody without additional force or injury.
Charlston Harper was booked into Spokane County Jail and charged with second degree assault, resisting arrest and obstructing an officer. He was already a convicted felon and had an outstanding DOC warrant for failure to register as a sex offender.