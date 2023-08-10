KOOTEANI COUNTY, Idaho — The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office responded to a fatal motorcycle crash early this morning.
On August 10, deputies arrived on scene to a crash on Huetter Road just south of Boekel Road.
A unconscious man was in the middle of the road after he crashed his motorcycle. Deputies and Northern Lakes fire personnel performed lifesaving measures, but the man was pronounced dead on scene.
The 41-year-old man from Spirit Lake was traveling north on Huetter towards Boekel. As he was driving around a curve in the road he went off of the road and hit a fence and telephone pole.
Deputies believe that speed may have played a factor in the crash.
The KCSO is still investigating this crash.
The man was riding a Suzuki GSX and was wearing jeans and a t-shirt. If you or anyone you know has information about this incident, please call KCSO Traffic Unit at (208) 446-2271 or email them at kcsotrafficunit@kcgov.us.