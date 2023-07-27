SPOKANE, Wash. — A 41-year-old Spokane man has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for drug trafficking and firearm offenses.
Merced Zamora was convicted for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams of methamphetamine, felon in possession of a firearm, as well as use, carry, and possession of a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking offense.
Zamora was convicted on March 1 and was ordered to serve to serve an additional 10 years on federal supervision after he is released from prison.
According to court documents, on Jan. 11, 2019 Zamora was the driver of a vehicle that was stopped for a traffic violation by a Spokane County Sherriff's Office deputy. During the stop, he was driving with his license suspended. As the deputy searched his car, two firearms, ammunition, drug paraphernalia and a half pound of methamphetamine were found inside.
Following his sentence, Vanessa R. Waldref, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, stated, “I am grateful for the dedication of the investigators, agents, and prosecutors, who brought Mr. Zamora to justice. Thanks to their dedication, a dangerous offender, illegal firearms, and deadly drugs have been removed from the Spokane community. We will continue to work with our federal, state, and local partners to keep our neighborhoods and communities safe and strong.”