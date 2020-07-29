SPOKANE, Wash. - "Do you want to look?" barber Betty Brown asks her client, Jim Wednesday morning.
"No," he confidently replies.
Jim knows exactly what he's going to get because he's been getting his hair cut by Betty for more than 40 years. Only on three occasions has he visited someone else for a trim, with one of those being when he spent the summer in Arizona.
"He didn't want to fly me down," Betty joked.
But Wednesday morning's haircut is unlike any other he's had in the past 42 years because his barber, and perhaps more importantly, his friend, is calling it a career.
"I don't know what I'm going to do next. It's been a good, good, good relationship," Jim said before pausing for a few seconds. "And great haircuts."
"Thank you for adding that," Betty laughs.
While she's had a few, brief out-of-town stints cutting hair at Mariners Fantasy Camp in Arizona perfecting the "Buhner Buzz," or paying her way aboard a sail boat in the Caribbean by cutting hair for a few months, for the past 42 years, Betty has been cutting hair for Spokane's professional, well-respected men.
"What's it like on your second to last day to switch things up and cut my hair?" I asked.
"Well, I do a lot of guys like you," she chuckled, playing along with the joke.
Other than Jim's hair, which was dark and long when he first began going to Betty and has since receded a bit and turned gray, a lot more has changed in the 40+ years Betty's been cutting hair.
The ashtrays in the chairs and waiting tables speak to a different time when you could light up a cigarette in the shop, something Betty's glad to have moved past.
"I hated it. I used to get my water gun and 'accidentally' put their cigarette out and go, 'Oops, sorry," Betty said.
The loyal clientele and their significant others have remained by Brown's side from the beginning.
"Oh Betty's just terrific. She means a lot to both of us," Jim's wife Joyce said. "We're not sure what we're gonna do. There's no doubt about that. My neighbor has a Flowbee and he's threatened to cut, he did cut (Jim's) hair once during that pandemic with a Flowbee."
After Thursday, Betty's husband Don will become the sole recipient of her expertise.
"When I met Betty, I didn't realize how many people she knew," Don said. "I'm glad they opened back up (during the pandemic) so it gave her a chance to say goodbye to her close clients."
On Thursday, Betty's appointment book closes for good.
"(Thursday) is going to be an emotional day. A lot of these guys made appointments and they want to make another just to come in, get their hair trimmed and say goodbye to Betty," Don said.
Why retire now? The current state of affair certainly factors into her decision.
"This," Betty said pointing at her mask. "You know, it's hard cutting hair around people's masks."
While not the sole reason, the current pandemic has allowed Betty to reflect on what's next.
"A lot of it is time. I turned 70 in May and I thought, '42 years is probably long enough,'" Betty said. "My husband and I like to walk and when we were quarantined we thought, 'Well, this isn't so bad.'"
A good barber is someone you can talk to. Someone you can trust. Someone you can ultimately call a friend and if you find a good one, Jim's advice is to stick with them.
"This is as close as I get to therapy," Jim joked. "She's known everything about me my entire life."
After Thursday, Betty's scissors will sit silent and the men of Spokane might look just a littler shaggier as Betty walks away from 42 years of her life to the next chapter, while certainly holding her career, her friends, and her clients close to her heart.
"The people," Betty said without hesitation when asked what she'll miss.
"They kept coming back, so you must have been doing something right?" I asked Betty.
"Or I know something on them," she laughed. "That might be my next one. I might write a book."
Betty's fellow barber, Brian, who has been with Betty for more than 20 years will take over operations at the Lincoln Barber Shop.
