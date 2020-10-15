43 windmills being transported through North Idaho starting Thursday night

NORTH IDAHO - Approximately 300 oversized loads will travel from the Port of Lewiston to Alberta, Canada over the next two months, with the first scheduled to leave Thursday night.
NextGen Transportation is in the process of delivering the blades, and tower sections, of 43 windmills, with the largest loads measuring up to 270 feet long and weighing 240,000 pounds.
The loads will leave from the Port of Lewiston every night, except Friday and Saturday nights, to travel north on US-95 to Coeur d'Alene before heading east on I-90 into Montana.
Pilot cars will escort the loads on the two-day journey, with flaggers in place to close the following intersections: Idaho Highway 128 and US-12/US-95 (Lewiston), US-95 and Lincoln Avenue/Walnut Way (Coeur d’Alene) and the I-90 and US-95 interchange (Coeur d’Alene).
Drivers can expect delays as the loads move through these intersections.
