SPOKANE, Wash. - On Jan. 20, members of the Spokane-based nonprofit, Path of Hope, drove from Spokane to Texas to rescue 47 dogs from euthanasia. Now, the rescue says they are starting to adopt out the pups.
Path of Hope is dedicated to rescuing pregnant dogs and puppies. "Puppies, pregnant dogs, which is what we focus on, are often top of the euthanasia list because there is literally no more places for these dogs to go," says Caitlyn Knight, owner of Path of Hope.
Nearly half of all animals killed in shelters in the United Sates are from southern states with Texas being the number one kill state in the nation. According to 2021 numbers, 61,425 cats and dogs were killed in Texas shelters.
Knight says once she found out about this problem in Texas it changed her life.
This was the companies largest transport with 49 dogs at once with serval of them being in rough shape. Unfortunately, since transport, four of the dogs died due to severe illness.
The other 45 dogs are are now waiting to find their forever home. If you're interested in adopting, click here fill out an application and learn more about the adoption process.
Path of Hope is also looking for foster families to help care for the dogs until they can be adopted. Foster families typically last no longer than two months with all food, toys, and essential supplies provided by Path of Hope at no cost to the foster family. Visit Foster — Path of Hope Rescue to learn more.
If you're not looking to adopt but still want to help, a fundraiser has been set up to help cover the costs of the transport van. To donate, click here visit the Facebook fundraiser page.