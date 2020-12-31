SPOKANE, Wash. -- One of Spokane's oldest traditions, the Bloomsday Race will be held virtually this year due to the ongoing health crisis.
In 2021 the race celebrates its 45th consecutive year, and announces that it will be honoring two of its longtime traditions; running the race on the first Sunday in May, and giving out the prized finisher t-shirts.
While the announcement says that registration for the race opens January 1, runners will notice a different look to the track this time around. The race will be held virtually, and has been rebranded as Bloomsday Worldwide, after the race garnered global appeal in 2020.
The announcement says "runners and walkers will be able to complete a 12k (anywhere they’d like; anywhere in the world) during the participation window from Friday, April 30th through Sunday, May 9th - - including the first Sunday in May (May 2nd) - - and receive their prized finisher shirt in the mail."
Registration for the race will begin at 12:01 a.m. on January 1. Entry is still $24.49 and entrants will receive a $10 coupon from Safeway Albertson’s stores and a $10 coupon from ACE Hardware stores.
For more information, visit http://www.bloomsdayrun.org/
