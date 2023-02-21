Spokane Home and Yard Show
SPOKANE, Wash. - Homeowners rejoice! After a two-year hiatus, the 45th annual Spokane Home and Yard Show is back. 

The event is set to kick off on Thursday, Feb. 23 at the Spokane County Fair & Expo Center. The event is designed to get homeowners thinking about upcoming projects before the spring rush. 
 
Visitors can expect to browse and compare hundreds of displays with the latest in home improvement and landscaping products and be inspired by innovative and exciting possibilities for their indoor and outdoor spaces. 
 
The event will run through Sunday and hours will be noon-8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday. 
 
Interested in attending? Visitors can purchase tickets at the door but are encouraged to pre-purchase online due to chilly temperatures and long wait times. 
 
Claim your tickets and learn more about the event on the show website www.custershows.com
 
One-day admission is $8 for adults and free for children aged 12 or younger. Parking at the fairgrounds is also free.
 

