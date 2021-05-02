SPOKANE, Wash. - The official finisher shirt for the 45th anniversary of Bloomsday has been revealed.
A 40-foot banner showcasing the shirt's design is up now on the corner of Riverside and Monroe.
"This year marks the 45th Running of Bloomsday. One of our race’s proudest traditions is the finisher shirt. Cloaked in secrecy and mystery the entire year, the shirt is first revealed on the first Sunday in May. As we celebrate 45 years of Bloomsday, we will once again honor our history with the unveiling of our shirt on this special Sunday. At the corner of Riverside and Monroe, a few strides in either direction from our 12k start and finish, the shirt and design is now ready for viewing… on a 40-foot banner!" Bloomsday Race Director Jon Neill said in a press release.
Finisher shirts are set to be mailed out sometime in late May.