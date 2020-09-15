The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Office of Management announced a data breach on Monday involving the personal information of approximately 46,000 veterans. According to the VA, actions taken by the department have been taken to prevent and mitigate any potential harm to those impacted.
The Financial Services Center (FSC) determined one of its online applications was accessed by unauthorized users to divert payments to community health care providers for veteran medical treatment.
The FSC took the application offline and reported the breach to the VA's Privacy Office. According to the VA, a preliminary review indicates these unauthorized users gained access to the application to change financial information and "divert payments from VA by using social engineering techniques and exploiting authentication protocols."
To prevent this from happening again, system access will not be reenabled until a comprehensive security review is completed by the VA Office of Information Technology.
The VA said to protect veterans, the FSC is alerting affected individuals, including the next-of-kin of those who are deceased, of the potential risk to their personal information. The department is also offering access to credit monitoring services, at no cost, to those whose social security numbers may have been compromised.
