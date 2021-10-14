UPDATE: OCT. 14 AT 8:25 A.M.
46-year-old Eric Loren Benzo has been found. If you have any information on the shooting, you're asked to call dispatch at (208) 265-5525.
UPDATE: OCT. 13
Bonner County Sheriff's deputies are asking the publics help to locate 46-year-old Eric Loren Benzo, who is suspected of shooting and killing Donald Bush Tuesday.
Deputies said the reporting party, Rebecca Ahlers, had been in a relationship with Benzo and Bush.
When deputies and EMS arrived at the scene, they found Bush with gunshot wounds. EMS started life-saving measures but were unable to save him.
Benzo is reportedly driving a dark-colored or bronze Dodge truck, here's his description:
- 46-years-old
- 6'4"
- Brown hair
- Blue eyes
Benzo currently has a first-degree murder warrant out for his arrest. If you have any information about his whereabouts, you're asked to call Bonner County Dispatch at 208-265-5525 or local law enforcement.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is asking for your help locating Eric Benzo, a person of interest in a shooting Tuesday morning.
The shooting happened in the area of Highway 41 and Old Priest River Road. Benzo is possibly driving a dark colored or bronze Dodge pickup.
BSCO says he's known to be armed and dangerous. If you see him, don't approach him. Instead, call 911.