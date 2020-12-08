After 49 Degrees North teams investigated a chairlift incident that occurred on Saturday, they said it was caused by a missing pin.
On Saturday, two people suffered minor injures when a chair fell. After the incident, Chair 1 was unloaded and closed.
An investigation by the Lift Operations and Lift Maintenance teams discovered that the cotter pin had failed or was missing.
According to 49 Degrees North, the chairs on this lift are held in place by a cotter pin placed inside the clip shaft, then bent at an angle to keep the pin in place.
The resort wrote in a statement, "During our summer maintenance, all cotter pins on Chair 1 were replaced with brand new ones, checked and inspected, all fewer than 50 operating hours prior to the incident. Following Saturday’s incident, and after thorough inspection of every single chair and their individual components, we found no signs of any other missing or damaged parts."
49 Degrees North said they will not reopen Chair 1 to the public until they upgrade the system to prevent any issues with the cotter pins in the future.
