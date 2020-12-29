49 degrees north
EM

As the Inland Northwest is expecting winter storms this week, it brings the following question forward: "What about skiing?" The 49 Degrees North Mountain Resort said it's following state guidelines for being open. 

LODGE:

  • Lodge is open for food and beverage (food must be eaten outside)
  • 15 minutes maximum stay in lodge
  • Water fountains and hot water spigots closed

MASKS:

  • All employees required to wear masks
  • Masks are required in, and near, the lodge, ski lift and when social distancing isn't possible

TICKETS:

  • Operating at 50% capacity
  • Visitors urged to reserve day passes online
  • Only a few tickets are available at the window

Tags