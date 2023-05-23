SPOKANE, Wash. - Libby Russell started her day off like any other and was driving westbound on 1-90 after dropping her children off at school when she saw traffic congested and slowed down. What she witnessed next she said was "the scariest thing I have ever been a part of. I feel super blessed to not have been in it myself."
Russell witnessed was a five-car collision, including three commercial and two passenger vehicles.
"It was very much like an oh no oh no no no. I knew it was just unfolding. It was horrible," said Russell.
Russell said that Washington State Patrol Troopers were on the scene almost immediately, and according to Sargent Riddell, based on first impressions, they were preparing for the worst.
"When we respond to a collision like that, we were bracing for it to be a lot worse just because of the magnitude, so we were preparing for that," said Sargent Riddell.
Sargent Riddell also said that because there were no deaths or life-threatening injuries, those involved were "lucky."
Furthermore, Sargent Riddell emphasized that this collision is an example of how vital road awareness and preparedness are and to take other routes during peak hours if needed, "sometimes when we get caught by distractions or speed or our just inattention, it's really important why we need to be watching the road at all times because it can change that quick."