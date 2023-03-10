SPANGLE, Wash. - Two separate accidents have completely blocked US-195 near Bradshaw Rd. in Spangle.
According to Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Ryan Senger, the blockage has been caused by two separate accidents, one involving two vehicles and another involving three.
The number of injuries is unknown at this time.
Heavy snow and strong winds are creating delays for emergency responders. Crews are working to reach the scene and clear the road, however drivers should expect to be delayed for some time and plan for a detour.